Two Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint; another has his vehicle stolen

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint and another had his vehicle stolen over the weekend in Cleveland.

According to a police report, a player had reported parking his 2022 Ram TRK in the lot next to Filter Bar and Lounge located at 740 W. Superior Ave. at 2:15 a.m. on Monday. At 3:30 a.m., one of the victims went into the parking lot to go to the vehicle when six masked men are alleged to have jumped out of an unknown vehicle, robbing the victims at gunpoint.

One of the victims said that he was robbed of some jewelry he was wearing and that the suspects fled the scene in his truck. Another victim stated that he was inside the bar at the time of the robbery and didn't witness it.

3News has learned that the two victims were Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Neither victim was harmed during the robbery. A GPS device was used to track the stolen vehicle, which was moving so fast that it couldn't be intercepted.

The robbery involving the two Browns players -- whose names are redacted in the police report -- came less than a day after Cleveland running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton reported having his 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat stolen out of the parking garage of The May, located at 200 Euclid Avenue. According to a police report, Felton's vehicle was one of two stolen during the incident, which occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.