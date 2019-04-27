CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former University of North Carolina at Charlotte guard Nate Davis was selected by the Tennessee Titans.
It was the 82nd overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Will Healy, the new head football coach at UNC Charlotte, said on Twitter that it's fulfilling a childhood dream of Davis'.
Davis, who is from Ashburn, Virginia, was a redshirt senior with UNC Charlotte.
