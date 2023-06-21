DOJ files civil complaint against Bill Romanowski and his wife, claiming they owe $15M in back taxes

The 18-page complaint filed in California court says Romanowskis diverted funds from nutrition business to cover personal expenses.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A civil complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice against Bill Romanowski alleges the former Denver Broncos linebacker and his wife Julie owe more than $15 million in back taxes for using their N53 nutrition business to pay for personal expenses.

Romanowski played 16 years in the NFL, including six with the Broncos from 1996-2011, a period that included back-to-back Super Bowl titles following the 1997-98 seasons.

The 18-page complaint filed Tuesday by acting Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert in Oakland’s U.S. District Court of Northern California said that since the Secretary of Treasury issued tax assessments of $15.33 million against the Romanowskis in November 2013, they have been using funds from N53 to pay $10,000 a month rent on their home, plus rent for their adult children, along with nail salon, hair, plastic surgery, day spa and chiropractic appointments, plus pet food and groceries.

“By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS’s collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case,’’ the complaint states. “Although the income tax assessments owed by the Romanowskis at issue in this case have already been determined, the Romanowskis have refused to pay the assessments and instead have used N53 in a manner to improperly shield their assets and income from the collection of such assessments.”

Prosecutors request the court to rule in favor of the United States in the amount of $15,330,277.83 plus interest; that N53 be determined as the “alter ego” of the Romanowskis; and that the United States has valid right to place federal tax liens against all property and rights to property of the Romanowskis.

A call to Bill Romanowski for comment returned a text message stating he was not available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.