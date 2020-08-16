x
Boston Bruins top Carolina Hurricanes 3-1, take 2-1 lead in series

Game 4 is Monday night.
Credit: AP
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) watches the puck cross the line on what would be ruled no goal due to goalie interference as Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86), Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) and Bruins' Torey Krug (47) look on during third-period NHL hockey first-round Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle scored once and set up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Rask’s absence was announced Saturday morning and it didn't rattle the defending Eastern Conference champions later in the day. 

Rask helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year. He left the league’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children. 

Game 4 is Monday night.

