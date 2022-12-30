Raanta's 2nd straight shutout helps Hurricanes beat Panthers

The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired.

Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games.

The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games. Florida was coming off a season-high seven goals a night earlier against the Montreal Canadiens.

Raanta, playing for a fourth straight game, faced only three shots in the first period. In the third period, the Panthers didn’t put a shot on goal for eight minutes. He shut out the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The season-high three power-play goals came after the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes had a total of two goals on power plays in their previous five games. Carolina ranked 27th in the NHL on power plays entering the game.

The Panthers were 0 for 6 on power plays after scoring three times on power plays Thursday night.

Panthers goalie Spencer Knight made 30 saves.

Noesen knocked in a rebound of teammate Sebastian Aho’s shot 7:05 into the game. Aho’s assist gave him his first point in three games since returning from a seven-game absence with an injury.

Svechnikov’s team-leading 19th goal came at 4:58 of the second period. About seven minutes later, Teravainen scored his third of the season.

ICE MATTERS

Of Noesen’s eight goals, five have been the first goal of a game for Carolina. The four-goal margin matched Florida’s most lopsided defeats of the season. In the 2022 calendar year, the Hurricanes finished 56-19-13 in regular-season games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday.