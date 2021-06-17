Hurricanes sign coach Rod Brind'Amour to 3-year extension

Brind'Amour has led Carolina to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first three seasons behind the bench.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Thursday that they've signed coach Rod Brind'Amour to a three-year extension.

Brind'Amour has led Carolina to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first three seasons as head coach. He has a career record of 120-66-20 with the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes won their fifth division championship this past season and earned the highest point percentage (.714) in franchise history.

Brind'Amour's success also made him one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL's most outstanding coach.

"Rod has been the driving force behind the culture change we've undergone here," said Don Waddell, present and general manager of the team. "He keeps our players motivated, demands accountability, and has our team ready to compete every night. He has truly raised the bar for our organization, and we're thrilled to have him continue as our coach for years to come."

Brind'Amour officially retired as a player in 2010, following a career that spanned two decades, including a sting with the Hurricanes. He won back-to-back Selke trophies as the league's top defenseman while playing for Carolina in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

