Nina King ushers in new era for Duke athletics

"I am a female, Black athletic director," King said during an introductory news conference. "There are only a few of us around the country.
Nina King reacts to the applause from the audience during a press conference where she was introduced as Duke's new athletic director, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. — New Duke University Director of Athletics Nina King said Friday that she welcomes the challenge of being a Black woman in charge of a Power 5 athletics program, calling it an opportunity to show others they can achieve anything if they pursue their dreams.

King, 42, succeeds Kevin White, who will retire Sept.1 after 13 years as Duke athletic director.

"I am a female, Black athletic director," King said during an introductory news conference. "There are only a few of us around the country. We’ve got work to do in our profession to continue to build the pipeline and ensure that deserving people have opportunities to grow and to lead."

