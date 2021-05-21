Nina King ushers in new era for Duke athletics

DURHAM, N.C. — New Duke University Director of Athletics Nina King said Friday that she welcomes the challenge of being a Black woman in charge of a Power 5 athletics program, calling it an opportunity to show others they can achieve anything if they pursue their dreams.

"I am a female, Black athletic director," King said during an introductory news conference. "There are only a few of us around the country. We’ve got work to do in our profession to continue to build the pipeline and ensure that deserving people have opportunities to grow and to lead."