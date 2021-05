Nina King ushers in new era for Duke athletics

DURHAM, N.C. ā€” New Duke University Director of Athletics Nina King said Friday that she welcomes the challenge of being a Black woman in charge of a Power 5 athletics program, calling it an opportunity to show others they can achieve anything if they pursue their dreams.

"I am a female, Black athletic director," King said during an introductory news conference. "There are only a few of us around the country. Weā€™ve got work to do in our profession to continue to build the pipeline and ensure that deserving people have opportunities to grow and to lead."