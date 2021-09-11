No. 19 UNC rolls past Loyola in Davis’ coaching debut

Roy Williams looks on as former assistant starts season 1-0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.

Davis replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff.

Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.

Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.

Duke beat Kentucky 79-71 at a game at Madison Square Garden.

Hellems, N.C. State turn back Bucknell in 2nd half, 88-70

Jericole Hellems led an N. C. State comeback with 22 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and Dereon Seabron 18 as the Wolfpack dominated after halftime to turn back feisty Bucknell 88-70.

Starting with a Josh Adoh 3-pointer, Bucknell led all the way up to the final second of the first half, which ended in a 40-40 tie.

The Wolfpack started 0-for-10 shooting.

The Wolfpack asserted control after halftime, upping their shooting from 39.5% to 53% and forcing 11 turnovers (the Bison had 17 in the game).

N.C. State never trailed by more than a basket in the second half, and not for more than seven seconds at that.

Transfer Trapp sets career-mark in 49ers debut as Charlotte tops Monmouth

Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jahmir Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte.