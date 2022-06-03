No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

Elissa Cunane was Tournament MVP for the second straight year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship, ending Miami’s upset-filled run in a 60-47 victory.

Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack.

She was tournament MVP for for the second straight year. N.C. State shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run in the second half.