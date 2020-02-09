No fans allowed at App State games through September

Athletic director Doug Gilin said information regarding tailgates will soon be released.

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University will host fall games without fans present at least through September, according to a press release from the university’s athletic director.

“We will start our fall sport seasons without fans at home events. This includes football, cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball,” said Appalachian State University athletic director Doug Gilin. “While we await more guidance from state and local health officials, we will continue to work with university leadership and university medical professionals to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 with the hope we can welcome fans to events in October.”

Gilin said information regarding tailgates will be released soon.

“We know this is disappointing news. Our games and matches will not be the same without the App faithful,” he said. “As a member of the Sun Belt Conference, we continue to gear up for fall sports in a fluid environment filled with daily changes.”

Gilin said the university started to phase student-athletes back to campus starting in June in small groups leading up to the first day of fall semester.

“With new protocols and policies in place, our student-athletes, coaches, staff have been resilient through all of the changes in their pursuit of getting back to competition,” he said. “We remain hopeful that we will be able to safely cheer on the Mountaineers in large groups again this season.”

