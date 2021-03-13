North Carolina falls to Florida State in ACC Semifinals

This is the first time since 1996 that UNC or Duke has not been in the title game, and the first time since 1990 that it has not featured a team from North Carolina.

Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton is a native of Gastonia.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles.

They blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win.

FSU will face Georgia Tech in Saturday's championship game.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels.

Fellow freshman Kerwin Walton had all 11 of his points after halftime.