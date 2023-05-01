NC high school athletes could soon be paid via NIL deals

The NCHSAA board is expected to discuss a proposal that would allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school athletes in North Carolina could be one step closer to profiting off their name, image and likeness.

A proposal to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association would open the door for high school student-athletes to participate in NIL agreements starting this summer. If approved, the proposal would take effect July 1.

The NCHSAA board is scheduled to discuss a potential NIL policy during its meeting that starts Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. A vote is expected Wednesday, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

Under the proposal, student-athletes wouldn't be paid directly for their performance, instead, they'd sign NIL deals that would pay them for things like public appearances, merchandise from brands and even hosting camps and clinics. The proposal also includes social media as a means to earn some kind of benefit, as well as NFTs and product endorsements.

If the policy passes, the NCHSAA would have to update its amateur rule to specify money can be made by high school athletes under the guidelines of NIL.

There are some restrictions, though. Students cannot be paid directly by schools and they can't affiliate themselves with adult entertainment, gambling, alcohol or vaping. Coaches and other school personnel would be banned from using NIL for recruiting and enrollment. Schools would also be prohibited from facilitating NIL deals or acting as a student's agent.

Students also wouldn't be allowed to use their school's name for profit, meaning if they host a coaching clinic or camp, they cannot advertise the school's name or facilities.

All name, image and likeness activities would have to be reported to the NCHSAA. If a student-athlete breaks any of the rules, they would be ineligible for 60 calendar days. More than two dozen states allow high school athletes to profit off NIL, according to BusinessOfCollegeSports.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts