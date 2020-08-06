NCHSAA to allow individual workouts this summer

Phase 1 of the NCHSAA's plan will allow individual workouts and conditioning as schools prepare for the return of athletics next school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced Monday that it will lift the current dead period on athletics effective June 15.

In a statement, the NCHSAA said it's up to individual superintendents and school districts to control when they allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues. Phase 1 of reintroducing athletics will include individual workouts and conditioning. The use of shared equipment remains prohibited at this time.