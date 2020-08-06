NCHSAA to allow individual workouts this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced Monday that it will lift the current dead period on athletics effective June 15.
In a statement, the NCHSAA said it's up to individual superintendents and school districts to control when they allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues. Phase 1 of reintroducing athletics will include individual workouts and conditioning. The use of shared equipment remains prohibited at this time.
NCHSAA says their guidance for summer 2020 was put together using information from the CDC and DHHS. Guidance for Phase 2 and Phase 3 will be distributed in the coming weeks as it becomes available.