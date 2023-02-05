Senate bill aims to prevent NCHSAA from allowing NIL for high school athletes

Senate Bill 636 was passed just hours after NCHSAA officials voted to approve name, image and likeness rights for high school athletes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Senate Bill 636, a bill that was aimed at stripping the N.C. High School Athletic Association of many powers, was amended on Wednesday afternoon to prevent the NCHSAA from allowing high school athletes the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Instead, the bill would require the State Board of Education to determine amateur rules, including policies around NIL.

The bill was passed 30-20 in the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives. All Republicans voted yes, all Democrats voted no. 30 votes is enough to override a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

The amendment to SB 636 came hours after the NCHSAA Board of Directors voted 15-3 to enact a policy that allows high school athletes to use their name, image, and likeness to make money, but with many regulations.

