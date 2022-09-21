UNC's Drake Maye apologizes for joke about NC State: 'It was inappropriate'

Maye joked that people who go to NC State only go there because they can't get into UNC-Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina."

In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if Sam Howell's success in 2019 caused him flip his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina. "Yeah, one hundred percent. I didn't want to miss out on my home state," Maye responded. "Whether you want to admit it or not, growing up in (North) Carolina, you're going to be a Carolina fan. Some people may say State, but really, people who go to State just can't get into Carolina."

Maye, a Charlotte native, grew up in a house of Tar Heel athletes. His father, Mark, was UNC's starting quarterback in 1986-87, and his brother, Luke, starred for the Carolina basketball team.

I made a remark today about NC State, and I want to apologize. I was answering a question about playing in-state and said something I shouldn’t have. I said it as a joke but it was inappropriate. I feel bad and need to do a better job representing our program and this University. — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) September 21, 2022

After Maye's comments caught fans' attention on social media, Maye tweeted an apology. "I said it as a joke but it was inappropriate. I feel bad and need to do a better job representing our program and this University," the tweet read.

