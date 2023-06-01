North Meck star Isaiah Evans pours in 45 in thrilling win over Chambers

The Vikings junior hit a buzzer-beater to help his team to an overtime victory on the road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In front of a capacity crowd, Isaiah Evans played like a star on Friday night.

The North Meck junior scored 45 points, including a buzzer-beating three in overtime, to help the Vikings to a big road win at Chambers, 77-74.

North Meck improved to 14-1, its only loss coming to Florida's Westminster Academy in a tournament setting.

Evans is a 6-foot-6 small forward, listed by 247Sports as a five-star recruit, and the second-best recruit in the state of North Carolina.

According to the recruiting site, he has scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, NC State, Tennessee, and many other Power 5 programs.

Evans visited Duke in November, even taking in some of the Blue Devils game with the famed "Cameron Crazies" fans.

The North Meck girls also beat Chambers in a thriller, winning 59-57, to improve to 15-1.