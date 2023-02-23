North Meck's Isaiah Evans scores 44 points in Vikings playoff win

The highly-touted prospect put on another show in team's second-round victory.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Isaiah Evans put on another show for North Meck hoops, this time in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, scoring 44 points.

Evans, a 6-foot-6 junior small forward, helped the Vikings to a 86-61 win.

North Meck advanced to the third round where it will host East Forstyh on Saturday.

The victory came just days after Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer paid Evans a visit.

So far, Evans has offers from many programs, including Kansas, NC State, Tennessee, Clemson, Auburn and many more.

The Vikings girls squad was trying to keep their sensational season going, but Alexander Central fought them until the very end.

Kristyn Herman kept the Cougars in it with a big bucket late, firing up the team.

But North Meck kept pace as Kairah Dixon Booker zipped a nice pass to Sahlay Reid, who finished to keep the Vikings lead in tact.

Meredith Wike scored again for Alexander Central to make it a one-point game with 30 seconds left.

But Vikings' guard Nevaeh Farmer came up with the big steal to seal the deal.

The North Meck girls will host A.C. Reynolds in Round 3.

