North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for its revival

Newly-renovated track hosting Late Model races Wednesday and NASCAR races over the weekend

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the first time since 1996, North Wilkesboro Speedway will see a NASCAR race.

The historic track will host the Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday night, and a Trucks series race Saturday.

But the stars have been out on the track all week.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and a host of other big-name current and former drivers are taking part in a few late-model races Wednesday night.

"It's really cool," Byron said. "This track has a lot of history. This place over the years has been amazing. It's been a lot of fun."

The .625-mile short track has been largely quiet for going on thirty years.

But a few years ago, Earnhardt wanted to spruce it up and put it in an iRacing program.

The track really received a boost when it was allocated $18 million in federal funds through the post COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act to revitalize speedways across the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-North Carolina) visited the speedway once again on Wednesday.