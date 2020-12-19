Notre Dame could give something they haven't had in years: A challenge in the ACC title game

Irish defeated the Tigers earlier in the season

For the sixth-straight time, Clemson is in the ACC Championship Game, looking for its sixth-straight win.

Most of the games in that stretch have not been close, with the Tigers beating five different opponents by an average of 25 points.

But 2020 provides a new challenge: Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are in their first ACC Championship Game, and first (and only?) season in the league.

Notre Dame (10-0) is also No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, after defeating Clemson (9-1) earlier in the season.

Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed that game due to COVID-19, and Clemson is still a heavy favorite for the title bout in Charlotte.

Kelly’s opening statement: “Let’s go! Let’s go play. We made it through testing. Enough talk, let’s go play.” — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 18, 2020

"Our next goal is to win this league," said Swinney. "That's really our only focus."