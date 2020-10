Corey Seager leads Dodgers to first title since 1988

The L.A. Dodgers are World Series Champions, and Kannapolis' Corey Seager is the MVP.

Los Angeles won Game 6 of the series, 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the title.

Seager, a Northwest Cabarrus graduate, hit 2 home runs in the World Series, drove in 5 runs and scored 7 times. He hit 8 total postseason home runs and was the MVP of the National League Championship Series.