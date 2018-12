CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen left during the first half of the Panthers December 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a foot injury. Olsen will not return during the game.

Olsen has struggled with foot injuries this and last year. First, with a fractured bone in his foot last year, which caused him to miss several weeks.

He fractured it again in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

No word yet on when Olsen will return.

