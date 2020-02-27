ATLANTA — More than 500 men and women are set to participate in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon in Atlanta on Saturday including some past Olympic medalists with dreams of glory in Tokyo.

We're gathered some of the names and stats of top-performing athletes that could be standouts in the upcoming trials along with details about how men and women qualify for the event.

Top Five Men's Qualifiers

Galen Rupp - 33 years old, from Portland, Ore. Qualifying Race: 2018 Volkswagen Prague Marathon

Galen Rupp

Atlanta Track Club

2016 Olympic Marathon Bronze Medalist

2012 Olympic 10,000m Silver Medalist

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon Champion

First American since Billy Mills in 1964 to win an Olympic medal at 10,000m

In late 2018, underwent surgery to correct Haglund's deformity; has not finished a marathon since Chicago 2018 but had a good tuneup half marathon on February 8, a 1:01:19 win

Father of three, including 5-year-old twins

Leonard Korir - 33 years old, from Colorado Springs. Colo. Qualifying Race: 2019 TCS Amsterdam Marathon

Leonard Korir

Atlanta Track Club

Didn't start running until he was 20, then became a 2-time NCAA Champion and 8-time All-American

Joined the U.S. Army in 2015, and now competes for its World Class Athletics Program; gained U.S. citizenship in 2016

2016 Olympian, 10,000m

In Amsterdam, ran the fastest-ever marathon debut by an American

10-time USATF Champion, including a 2017 10K title from his victory at the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Scott Fauble - 28 years old, from Flagstaff, Ariz. Qualifying Race: 2019 Boston Marathon

Scott Fauble

Atlanta Track Club

With coach Ben Rosario, wrote 2018 book "Inside A Marathon," has podcast called Showrunners where he talks with other runners about movies

4th, 2016 Olympic Trials 10,000m

Competed for Team USA at 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships

7th, 2018 TCS New York City Marathon and 2019 Boston Marathon

A favorite running memory is the first time he ran 10 miles in high school with his teammates; it was raining and "so hard and so tiring and just the purest thing I've experienced"

Jared Ward - 31 years old, from Mapeton, UtahQualifying Race: 2019 Boston Marathon

Jared Ward

Atlanta Track Club

On the Adjunct Statistics Faculty at BYU

6th in the 2016 Olympic Marathon

Married his high school sweetheart, Erica Christensen; they met on the track team when she was a hurdler. They have four children: Paul (7), Ellie (5), Julia (3), and Magnolia (1)

Considers convincing Erica to marry him as the #1 accomplishment of his life

Ran his last race in college with a stress fracture in his left fibula, which broke all the way through in the race

Jake Riley - 31 years old, from Boulder, Colo. Qualifying Race: 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Jake Riley

Atlanta Track Club

Masters Student at University of Colorado and Tutor at Mindfish Test Prep

Finished 15th in 2016 Trials

Took three years off racing while battling Achilles issues; finally had surgery for Haglund's syndrome

Top American in 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after not running a marathon since the 2016 Trials

"Supposedly on my mother's side I'm descended from Scottish pirates, so that's fun"

Top Five Women's Qualifiers

Jordan Hasay - 28 years old, from Arroyo Grande, Calif. Qualifying Race: 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Jordan Hasay

Atlanta Track Club

Fastest qualifier in the Trials field

Second-fastest American woman of all time in the marathon

Ran fastest debut marathon ever by an American woman when she finished 3rd in Boston in 2017 (2:23:00)

Two-time Footlocker Cross Country Champion in high school and an 18-time All-American at the University of Oregon

Sara Hall - 36 years old, from Flagstaff, Ariz. Qualifying Race: 2019 BMW Berlin Marathon

Sara Hall

Atlanta Track Club

2011 Pan American Games 3000m steeplechase champion

Won three national titles in 2019, at 10K, 10 Miles and 20K. Has won national titles in her career at distances from the mile to the marathon

Married to Ryan Hall, fastest U.S. marathoner in history; he is retired but now coaches her. They have four adopted daughters from Ethiopia: Hana, Mia, Jasmine, and Lily. She considers adopting them her greatest accomplishment

This will be her fifth Olympic Trials. Ran the 2016 Marathon Trials but did not finish. Competed in 2012 Trials in the steeplechase, finishing 8th; 2008 Trials at 1500m, finishing 9th; 2004 Trials at 5000m, finishing 11th

Co-founder of the Hall Steps Foundations, helping vulnerable women and children in East Africa

Emily Sisson - 28 years old, from Providence, RIQualifying Race: 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Emily Sisson

Atlanta Track Club

In 2017, ran the fastest half marathon debut by an American woman (1:08:21) and in 2018 ran the fastest American marathon debut ever on a record-eligible course (2:23:08)

Two-time USATF Champion - 10K in 2016, 5K in 2018

Two-time NCAA Champion; NCAA record-holder at 5000m

Her fastest half marathon (1:07:30) is just five seconds off training partner Molly Huddle's American record

Kellyn Taylor - 33 years old, from Flagstaff, Ariz. Qualifying Race: HOKA ONE ONE Northern Arizona Elite

Kellyn Taylor

Atlanta Track Club

6th in 2016 marathon Trials; 4th in 2016 track Trials

Won 2018 Grandma's Marathon, her OTQ race, in a course record

She and husband, Kyle, have a 9-year-old daughter, Kylyn, and are active as foster parents

Kyle was deployed in Afghanistan when daughter was born; first met her on a two-week leave when she was a month old

She is certified to become a firefighter

Sally Kipyego - 34 years old, from Eugene, Ore. Qualifying Race: 2019 BMW Berlin Marathon

Sally Kipyego

Atlanta Track Club

2012 Olympic Silver Medalist, 10,000m

2011 IAAF World Championships Silver Medalist, 10,000m

Married to Kevin Chelimo, also a runner, and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Emma

Runner-up, 2016 TCS New York City Marathon

Favorite running memory is winning her first NCAA cross country title, in 2006

The race is set to kick off at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, on NBC and 11Alive.

The qualifying process

Men who were deemed eligible for the team trials were required to finish a qualifying marathon between Sept. 1, 2017, and Jan. 19, 2020, with a time of 2:19:00 or lower, or a half-marathon between Sept. 1, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2020, with a qualifying time of 1:04:00.

Women wishing to participate in the marathon team trials would have to have finished with a marathon time of 2:45:00 or lower or a half-marathon time of 1:13:00 or lower during the same qualifying timeframe window.

In addition, the overall champions of the 2018 and 2019 USATF Running Circuit, along with the top six finishers from the 2019 USATF Marathon Championships are considered as having met the standard necessary to qualify for the Olympic Marathon Trials.

The winners of the 2017 and 2018 USATF Marathon Championships, individual medal winners from the 2017 and 2019 IAAF World Championships Marathons and all members of the 2016 US Olympic Marathon Team were each given automatic qualification status for this year's US Olympic Marathon Team Trials.

For those qualifying for the team trials by way of race time, the qualifying race must be made on a USATF certified course or in an event sanctioned by USA Track & Field or a member federation of the International Association of Athletics Foundations (IAAF).

