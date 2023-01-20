6 individuals from the Carolinas to participate in Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

The six athletes, coaches and unified partners are part of a 201-member delegation representing the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

BERLIN, Germany — Special Olympics USA will send six individuals from North Carolina and South to the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The six athletes, coaches and unified partners are part of a 201-member delegation representing the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. They include:

Philip Blount, Athlete (NC)

James Price, Head Coach (NC)

Erin Cage, Athlete (NC)

Jake Harkey, Head Coach (NC)

James Powell, Unified Partner (SC)

Josh Powell, Athlete (SC)

The Special Olympics World Games takes place in Berlin from June 17 to June 25, 2023. Special Olympics USA is made of 133 athletes and Unified partners, 38 coaches and 23 delegation members who support team operations.

