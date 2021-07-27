All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Thursday, the US is leading in the medal count with 38 total, 14 of which are gold

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 38 total medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation so far. Fourteen of those medals are gold.

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler.

American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold.

China and Japan are tied 15 gold medals, while the U.S. has 14.

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 14

SILVER: 16

BRONZE: 11

