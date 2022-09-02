Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch NBC on WCNC Charlotte and streaming online

NBC will provide thousands of hours of Beijing Winter Olympics coverage on television and online. Here's how you can watch and stream with WCNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NBC Sports is airing thousands of hours of coverage from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. In Charlotte and the surrounding portions of North Carolina and South Carolina, the channel to watch NBC is WCNC Charlotte.

During the Games, Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. In addition to live coverage on television and streaming online, NBC will also be offering nightly, primetime highlights and recaps.

Where can I watch the Olympics in Charlotte?

Near Charlotte, you can watch NBC on WCNC Charlotte.

Using an antenna, you can watch WCNC Charlotte for free broadcasting over-the-air on channel 36.1.

On cable and satellite, you can find NBC and WCNC Charlotte on:

Spectrum – 6

AT&T U-verse and Dish– 6485 (HD), 8652

Direct TV – 36

Comporium - 106

Beijing Olympic programming will be available across the networks of NBCUniversal, including USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics Channel and Telemundo.

Streaming coverage of the Games will also be available on the digital platforms of NBCUniversal, including the Peacock app and NBCOlympics.com. Click here for a complete schedule of events from NBC.

NOTE: For "Days of Our Lives" viewers, the show will return to WCNC Charlotte on Monday, Feb. 21. There are no new episodes on any other network during the Winter Olympics.

How you can watch the Beijing Winter Olympics in 4K:

A 4K, ultra high definition feed of NBC's coverage of the Beijing Olympics will be available on the following services:

YOUTUBE TV

Equipment Required: A 4K TV

A 4K TV Subscription Tier Required: 4K Package add-on

4K Package add-on Live Guide Search : Look for “NBC 4K”

: Look for On Demand Search: Search for Olympics 4K

Charlotte viewers interested in watching the Olympics in 4K, can watch WCNC Charlotte on YouTube TV. The 4K UHD feed of NBC's coverage of the Beijing Olympics does not apply to WCNC Charlotte's NextGen ATSC 3.0 over-the-air antenna receivers.

What dates are the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The Beijing Winter Games started on Friday, Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremony. The Olympics will continue through Sunday, Feb. 20, when the Closing Ceremony wraps things up.