Olympic gymnast Brody Malone is making a name for himself

First-time Olympian Brody Malone set the bar at the Olympic trials even among Olympic veterans. He's a part of Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo games.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Team USA gymnast Brody Malone is a force to be reckoned with for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He's the 2021 national champion, leader of the U.S. men's national gymnastics teams, seven-time NCAA national champion and a first-time Olympian. He set the bar at the gymnastics trial, even among Olympic veterans.

The 21-year-old from Summerville, Ga., competes and trains 2,500 miles from home at Stanford University. Malone didn't have Olympic goals until he excelled during his freshman year.

"After freshman year NCAA, I did well at that meet, and after that, I thought, oh, this could be possible. A lot of hard work to do still in the gym, but it helped me realize this could happen," he said.

Whenever he's not in the spotlight, Malone is quiet, even and calm -- he reserves his explosive energy for competitions.

Malone focuses on himself when on the stage, often not even glancing at scores.

"It's a clean slate when I go to a new meet; I just try to take it one event at a time," he said.

Malone said he would love a medal, but first, he has to make sure to give it his all.