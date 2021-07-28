Caeleb Dressel wins first individual gold medal in men's 100m freestyle, sets Olympic record

Dressel's previous three gold medals were in relays, including two gold medals in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

TOKYO, Japan — Green Cove Springs-native Caeleb Dressel won his first career individual Olympic gold medal Wednesday in the men's 100m freestyle in Tokyo.

Dressel finished with a time of 47.02, setting a new Olympic record in the event.

While Dressel secured his first individual gold medal in the race, it is the second gold medal so far for him in this 2020 Olympics.

Dressel and Team USA won gold in the 4x100m relay earlier in the week.

He also won two gold medals in relay events in 2016's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In the men's 100m relay in 2016, Dressel finished in sixth place.

Jacksonville's Ryan Murphy also competed Wednesday night in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal. The final is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.