x
Olympics

Canoeist Evy Leibfarth competing Sunday in Women's K-1 Slalom

Sunday's competition will mark Leibfarth's first appearance in the Olympics. The 17-year-old hails from Bryson, North Carolina.

TOKYO, Japan — Evy Leibfarth is expected to make her debut at the Olympics on Sunday when she competes in the Women's K-1 Slalom around 12:50 a.m. ET.

Leibfarth hails from Bryson City, North Carolina where she grew up paddling along the Nantahala River with her parents. She eventually found herself in Charlotte where she trained full-time at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with her father as coach. At only 17-years-old, Leibfarth has won several awards including 3rd in WK1 and 3rd in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup.

Click here to watch Evy Leibfarth Sunday, July 25 on NBCOlympics.com.

Women's canoe/kayak schedule: 

  • Women's Slalom K-1 Heats 12:50 a.m. EST Sunday July 25
  • Women's Slalom K-1 Semi-final and Final 1 a.m. EST Tuesday July 27
  • Women's Slalom C-1 Heats 11:50 p.m. EST Tuesday July 27
  • Women's Whitewater Slalom Women's C-1 Heats (delay) 6:30 a.m. EST Wednesday July 28
  • Women's C-1 Semifinal & Final 1 a.m. EST Thursday July 29
  • W K-1 200m, M C-2 1000m, more Heats & Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. EST Sunday August 1 
  • Sprint Women's K-1 200m, more 11 a.m. EST Monday August 2 

You can catch Evy competing in Tokyo, right here on WCNC Charlotte. Here's how and when you can watch all of the events.

