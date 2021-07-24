Canoeist Evy Leibfarth competing Sunday in Women's K-1 Slalom

TOKYO, Japan — Evy Leibfarth is expected to make her debut at the Olympics on Sunday when she competes in the Women's K-1 Slalom around 12:50 a.m. ET.

Leibfarth hails from Bryson City, North Carolina where she grew up paddling along the Nantahala River with her parents. She eventually found herself in Charlotte where she trained full-time at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with her father as coach. At only 17-years-old, Leibfarth has won several awards including 3rd in WK1 and 3rd in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup.