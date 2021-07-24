Canoeist Evy Leibfarth competing Sunday in Women's K-1 Slalom

TOKYO, Japan — Evy Leibfarth is expected to make her debut at the Olympics on Sunday when she competes in the Women's K-1 Slalom around 12:50 a.m. ET.
Leibfarth hails from Bryson City, North Carolina where she grew up paddling along the Nantahala River with her parents. She eventually found herself in Charlotte where she trained full-time at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with her father as coach. At only 17-years-old, Leibfarth has won several awards including 3rd in WK1 and 3rd in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup.
Women's canoe/kayak schedule:
- Women's Slalom K-1 Heats 12:50 a.m. EST Sunday July 25
- Women's Slalom K-1 Semi-final and Final 1 a.m. EST Tuesday July 27
- Women's Slalom C-1 Heats 11:50 p.m. EST Tuesday July 27
- Women's Whitewater Slalom Women's C-1 Heats (delay) 6:30 a.m. EST Wednesday July 28
- Women's C-1 Semifinal & Final 1 a.m. EST Thursday July 29
- W K-1 200m, M C-2 1000m, more Heats & Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. EST Sunday August 1
- Sprint Women's K-1 200m, more 11 a.m. EST Monday August 2
You can catch Evy competing in Tokyo, right here on WCNC Charlotte. Here's how and when you can watch all of the events.