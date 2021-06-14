16-year-old NC swimmer headed to Tokyo Olympics

In 2019, Claire Curzan became the first 14-and-under female to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle.

CARY, N.C. — 16-year-old Claire Curzan, a Cary swimmer at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, is headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

In April, Curzan set a U.S. Open record in the Women’s 100-meter butterfly with a time of 56.20 seconds, making her the second-fastest American female ever in that stroke, with the fastest time obtained within the United States.

That wasn’t her first record, though. In 2019, Curzan became the first 14-and-under female to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle. She will be racing to qualify in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly.

