Charlotte's Anna Cockrell to compete in women's 400m finals in Tokyo Olympics

This is Cockrell's first time competing in the Olympics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's own Anna Cockrell is set to compete in the finals for the women's 400m hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Cockrell qualified for the finals after getting a finish time of 54.17 in the 400m hurdles semifinals -- coming in second, behind first-place finisher Femke Bol, who had a finish time of 53.91.

Cockrell, 23, was born in California then moved to Charlotte, attending Providence Day School for high school and graduating in 2016. Her father, Kieth Cockrell, was named president of Bank of America Charlotte in May 2021. Her brother, Ross, played football for the Carolina Panthers and currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a video on Twitter showing her brother Ross as he watched his sister compete in the semifinals.

Y'ALL GOT ME CRYING IN THE VILLAGE DINING HALL 😭😭🥰 https://t.co/e5WfaW9D9u — Anna Cockrell, MPP (@AnnaCockrell48) August 2, 2021