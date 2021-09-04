Schieck, U.S. women strike gold in sitting volleyball at Tokyo

The Statesville native made her Paralympic debut and scored a point to help get a 3-1 win against China.

TOKYO, Japan — Emma Schieck is bringing home the gold from her debut at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Statesville native scored a point with the U.S. Women's Sitting Volleyball team to beat China 3-1, taking over for Kathryn Holloway in the third and fourth sets of the game. The U.S. started strong with back-to-back set wins at first before China answered back in the third set. The U.S. would seal the deal in the fourth set with a 25-19 win.

Overall, the U.S. largely held a strong lead, winning with 97 total points over China's 76. This victory also marks the second consecutive gold medal earned by the women's team at the Paralympics.

BACK TO BACK!



The 🇺🇸 Women's Sitting National Team beats 🇨🇳 3-1 for a second consecutive Paralympic gold! pic.twitter.com/K2blcbCB4l — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) September 5, 2021

The U.S. team rose to gold again with wins over Brazil, Rwanda, and the Russian Paralympic Committee before.