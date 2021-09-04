Schieck, U.S. women strike gold in sitting volleyball at Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan — Emma Schieck is bringing home the gold from her debut at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Statesville native scored a point with the U.S. Women's Sitting Volleyball team to beat China 3-1, taking over for Kathryn Holloway in the third and fourth sets of the game. The U.S. started strong with back-to-back set wins at first before China answered back in the third set. The U.S. would seal the deal in the fourth set with a 25-19 win.
Overall, the U.S. largely held a strong lead, winning with 97 total points over China's 76. This victory also marks the second consecutive gold medal earned by the women's team at the Paralympics.
The U.S. team rose to gold again with wins over Brazil, Rwanda, and the Russian Paralympic Committee before.
Schieck spoke previously to WCNC Charlotte about how she got into sitting volleyball, and how she wants to bring more awareness to para sports and adaptive sports.