Hough HS graduate Brown to compete Wednesday in Tokyo Olympics

Brown, a standout at Hough High School and the University of Tennessee, is looking for her second medal during the Tokyo Games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hough High School graduate Erika Brown, fresh off her bronze medal performance in Tokyo, will return to the pool Wednesday for the women's 100m freestyle heats.

Brown made her Olympic debut on Saturday, swimming the first leg of the 4x100m freestyle relay. The United States earned bronze in that event. Entering Wednesday's events, the U.S. leads all countries with 12 swimming medals, including three gold.

The women's 100m freestyle heats will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to watch the event live.

In her standout career at the University of Tennessee, Brown was named 2020 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year and won 23 SEC gold medals.

On Monday, Lydia Jacoby, the first Alaska native to make the U.S. swim team, earned gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke, defeating defending champion Lilly King. Jacoby's stunning win salvaged what had been a disappointing morning for the American team. The U.S. had only managed a pair of bronze medals before the high schooler came through.

Related Olympics Coverage

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts