Hough's Erika Brown earns medal in Olympic debut as US wins bronze in women's 4x100m relay

Erika Brown made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, swimming the first leg of the women's 4x100m relay. The U.S. was just edged by Canada for silver.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hough High School graduate Erika Brown brought home a medal in her Olympic debut Sunday in Tokyo, helping the United States bring home bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Australia brought home the gold medal with a world-record performance. The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018. Canada just edged the U.S. by .03 seconds for silver as Penny Oleksiak topped Simone Manuel in a photo finish.

The United States' medal was the country's sixth of the night, including the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics by Chase Kalisz. Kalisz was the silver medalist in the grueling event at the Rio Games five years ago. Now, at age 27, he's the best in the world at using all four strokes.