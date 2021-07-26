Evy Leibfarth competing in K-1 slalom semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

The 17-year-old from North Carolina will attempt to qualify for the kayaking finals as part of Team USA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Evy Leibfarth, the 17-year-old from Bryson City, North Carolina, will attempt to qualify for her first final event in Tokyo as she competes in the women's K-1 slalom Tuesday.

Leibfarth will take to the rapids at 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27. She is among 24 competitors vying to make the final round. Only the 10 fastest paddlers will reach the medal round of K-1. Leibfarth's best time in the heats was good enough for 15th overall, 13 seconds off the best time, which was recorded by Australia's Jessica Fox.

Following the K-1 slalom semifinal, Leibfarth will return for the C-1 slalom heats. For the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, slalom canoeing uses a three-round format with heats, semifinals and finals. In heats, each paddler gets two attempts, with the better time counting. The top 15 advance to the semifinal. In the semifinals, each paddler gets one run with the top 10 advancing to the final. The best time in the single-run final wins gold, second gets silver, etc.

Leibfarth hails from Bryson City, where she grew up paddling along the Nantahala River with her parents. She eventually found herself in Charlotte where she trained full-time at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with her father as coach. At only 17 years old, Leibfarth has won several awards including 3rd in WK1 and 3rd in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup.

