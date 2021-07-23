Fans react on social media as Team USA appears in Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here and champion athletes from across the world are gearing up to showcase their talents.
On Friday the competitors strutted to kick off the international sporting competition on Friday in the opening ceremony.
This year's Olympics won't have fans in the stands, but people are still taking to social media to wish Team USA well as they watch flag bearers Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and Miami Marlins baseball player Eddy Alvarez lead the U.S. squad -- who are draped in state of the art Ralph Lauren attire -- in the commencement.
Although the ceremony started hours before Team USA walked, fans said it was worth the wait.
One Twitter user used a gif of Atlanta's own Crime Mob to demonstrate the excitement behind the friendly competition.
First Lady Jill Biden took a moment to chime in on Twitter and give team USA a positive send off.
Biden is leading the U.S. delegation in the ceremony on Friday and quoted an open letter she penned to inspire the home team ahead of the Tokyo games.
Some are sending well wishes to America's greatest athletes as they make their Tokyo debut from halfway across the world.
Others are watching for the outfits.
One fan says they're rooting for Team USA, but they are still wishing all athletes the best of luck.
There are nearly 12,000 athletes competing to be the best in the world in hundreds of events. Let the games begin.