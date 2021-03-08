How the Tokyo Olympics track is built for speed

The top layer is hardened with rubber and the bottom layer has "air-filled cavities" that help with shock absorption.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The track in Tokyo is literally built for speed.

Let's connect the dots.

The company "mondo," who built the track is also responsible for 12 other Olympic game surfaces.

But this one is an upgrade.

The top layer is hardened with rubber and the bottom layer has "air-filled cavities" that help with shock absorption.

That helps runners fly down the track and many athletes have commented on how "bouncy" the track feels.

The surface is still pretty new, too. The track went up in 20-19, but it didn't see much action before the summer games.

There's one event in particular that could be poised to break records. Experts say this bouncy surface could give hurdlers an extra advantage.

