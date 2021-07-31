x
Olympics

Huntersville native Ryder Ryan competing in U.S. baseball at Tokyo Olympics

Ryan, 26, is originally from Huntersville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,.
United States' Ryder Ryan looks for a sign during the ninth inning of a baseball game against Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville native Ryder Ryan is representing the United States with U.S. Baseball at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ryan, 26, is originally from Huntersville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but now lives in Round Rock, Texas.

The U.S. is among six teams competing for a gold medal in baseball and softball. 

Friday (ET), The U.S. men's team beat Israel 8-1. The men's team plays South Korea at 6 a.m. (ET) Saturday. 

To watch the baseball game Saturday morning, click here.

