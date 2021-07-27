Kayaker Michal Smolen competing Wednesday in Men's K-1 Slalom Heat rounds

This marks Smolen's second appearance after first competing in the 2016 Olympic Games.

TOKYO, Japan — Michal Smolen is competing in the men's K-1 Slalom Heats Run 1 and Run 2 Wednesday, July 28 around 12:50 a.m. EST and around 3 a.m. EST.

Wednesday's competitions will mark Smolen's first appearance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Smolen is from Charlotte, North Carolina and attends Belmont Abbey College. He trained for the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The 27-year-old first competed in the 2016 Olympic Games, where he finished 12th in the Single Kayak (K1) competition.

Men's canoeing/kayaking schedule:

Mens Whitewater Slalom K-1 Heats 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 28

Mens Slalom Semifinal & Final 1 a.m. EST Friday, July 30

Mens C-2 1000m, moreHeats & Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. EST Sunday, August 1

Mens K-1 1000m, more Semifinals 8:30 p.m. EST Monday, August 2

Mens K-2 1000m, more Heats & Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, August 3