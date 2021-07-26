US competes in men's team gymnastics final. Here's how they did.

The U.S. men, led by Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, were seeking their first gymnastics team medal since 2008.

WASHINGTON — The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee rode remarkable performances by Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy to edge Japan and China in a taut men’s team gymnastics final.

The victory marked the first Olympic title for the Russians since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Russia’s total of 262.500 points was just good enough to hold off the sport’s other two superpowers. Japan used a brilliant high bar routine by Daiki Hashimoto in the final rotation to surge past China for second with a score of 262.397.

The Chinese were undone by a fall from Lin Chaopan on floor exercise during the first rotation.