Mother of Lindsey Vonn dies one year after ALS diagnosis

Vonn released a memoir "Rise: My Story" earlier this year, and she dedicated the publication to her mother, who had been diagnosed just months earlier.

Linda Krohn, the mother of Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn, died one year after being diagnosed with ALS, according to a post on Vonn's Facebook page.

"She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," Vonn's post reads. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."

My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year... Posted by Lindsey Vonn on Saturday, August 27, 2022

The dedication read:

This book is dedicated to my mother. She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now.

Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are. I hope I will approach every day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope I will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are.

I love you.

Vonn was born in St. Paul in 1984 and began skiing at 2 years old at Buck Hill in Burnsville. She went on to become one of the most decorated American skiers with eight World Championship medals and three Olympic medals, including a gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Vonn retired from skiing following the 2019 World Championships.

