NBC Winter Olympics livestream links for Thursday

BEIJING, China — Figure skating and moguls skiing joins the Winter Olympics schedule on Thursday, one day before the Opening Ceremony. NBC will also offer its first night of primetime coverage.
The big event is the start of team figure skating. Each qualifying country will feature competitors from each of the four disciplines – men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance. The athletes will perform both their short and long routines over the course of three nights to produce one combined score. Thursday night features the men’s short program, pairs short program and ice dancing rhythm dance.
The U.S. women’s hockey team opens its gold medal defense against Finland. The mixed doubles team of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger has matches against Norway and Sweden. And freestyle skiing gets underway with men’s and women’s moguls qualifying.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Thursday – 3:00 a.m. ET Friday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Sweden
5:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Women's Moguls Qualifying 1
6:45 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls Qualifying 1
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Finland vs. United States
5:00 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Team Event Warmup
6:00 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Training
7:35 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:55 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Team Event
- Men’s Short Program
- Pairs Short Program
- Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
10:00 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. China
12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
