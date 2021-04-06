NC A&T athlete Trevor Stewart wins bronze in 4x400m relay in Tokyo Olympics

The American lineup included Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, and Vernon Norwood.

TOKYO, Japan — Track athlete at NC A&T Trevor Stewart just won his first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Mixed 4x400m Relay along with Team USATF Saturday, according to officials.

The Aggie men's and women's teams finished in the top 5 at the NCAA division one national championships, bringing home the title in four events just this past June.

The American lineup included Stewart (24 years old), Kendall Ellis (25), Kaylin Whitney (23) and Vernon Norwood, the elder statesman at 29.

"Did the best to come away with the bronze," Norwood said in an interview with the Associated Press. "Give a lot of credit to the team here and the team that ran before us to give us the opportunity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.