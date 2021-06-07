Evy Leibfarth heads to Tokyo ahead of Olympics

BRYSON CITY, N.C. — At just 17, Bryson City native Evy Leibfarth dominated the U.S. Team Trials in Canoe and Kayak in April. Saturday, Leibfarth left for Tokyo.

Leibfarth is from a family of experienced paddlers and grew up on the Nantahala River in western North Carolina. She says she'd hoped to make the U.S. team since she was a kid, and has won several awards including third in WK1 and third in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup.