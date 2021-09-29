North Carolina's Olympians, Paraolympians honored by governor

"North Carolina’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes showed the world what our state is all about," the governor tweeted.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited with North Carolina's Olympians and Paralympians Tuesday in Raleigh.

Cooper invited them to the North Carolina Executive Mansion to honor their accomplishments in Tokyo.

"North Carolina’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes showed the world what our state is all about," the governor tweeted.

"Thank you for welcoming us," Olympian Gabby Cunningham tweeted. "It was a pleasure to meet you!"

Thank you for welcoming us Governor Cooper. It was a pleasure to meet you! https://t.co/n490BwcEpK — Gabbi Cunningham, OLY (@its_gabbii) September 28, 2021

Also in attendance, Charlotte's Hannah Aspden, who was recognized on Twitter by her college, Queens University.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics begins Friday., Feb. 4, and concludes Sunday, Feb. 20 on WCNC Charlotte.