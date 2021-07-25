Olympian Sam Mikulak competing Monday in Men's team final

Mikulak earned a score of 15.433 in the Men's parallel bars qualifier, finishing in fifth place.

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic Gymnast Sam Mikulak will compete Monday morning in the Men's team final at around 6:00 a..m.

In the men's all-around qualifier, Mikulak finished 14th with an overall score of 84.664. Mikulak earned a score of 15.433 in the Men's parallel bars qualifier, finishing in fifth place. The Olympian missed in the high bar final with a score of 12.866. Mikulak finished fourth in the high bar final at the 2016 Games.

"Now we go back, we rest, we continue this atmosphere, we keep joking, we keep having fun, we recover, we come out and we bang out some more sets," Mikulak said after Saturday's Game. "Everyone back in Charlotte, Mia I love you, I miss the dogs, everyone back home in California, I love you all. All my friends and family that have been supporting me and sending me texts, I really wish I could reciprocate it all, I will soon and I can't wait to see everyone as soon as this is all over."

Mikulak is engaged to our very own Mia Atkins, the host of 'Charlotte Today'.

Overall, the U.S. team finished fourth with a final score of 256.761. The Americans combined for the highest score on floor exercise at 44.065 and will advance pursue the nation's first team medal since 2008.

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California and has spent much of his young life training up in artistic gymnastics. He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, competing with them while making an Olympic appearance in 2012 at the London games. He would make his next appearance at Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 games.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.