Olympic Zone: Feb. 10, 2022

Watch WCNC Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. each night for up-close looks at the Winter Games!

BEIJING, China — It's another day at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and WCNC Charlotte has another up-close look at the games with the Olympic Zone!

Each night, you can watch the show at 7:30 p.m., featuring athlete interviews, profiles, and more!

Here's what aired tonight:

'I love her to death' | Shaun White on his physical therapist

As Shaun White goes for his final ride at the 2022 Winter Olympics, he'll have Esther Lee by his side. Lee is White's longtime physical therapist, and is in Beijing despite her own serious health battles.

U.S. men's hockey team overcomes slow start, beats China 8-0

The U.S. men's hockey team got off to a slow start, but ended up crushing China 8-0 thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.

Brian Boitano takes Jo Ling King to figure skating school



Don't know your triple toe loop from your Lutz? Wonder what all the fuss about quads is about? Jo Ling King, a former figure skater herself, gets on the ice with Brian Boitano for a crash course in skating lingo.

Katie Uhlaender is going with the "flow" in her 5th Olympics



Katie Uhlaender has competed at five Olympic Games and this time she's going with the flow. Uhlaender, in her own words, describes what keeps her centered and the adventures she's had off the ice.

Meet the trailblazers of Team USA at the 2022 Winter Games



Winter sports aren't known for being very diverse. But some Team USA trailblazers are out to change that. Lewis Hamilton looks back at some of the Black athletes who have made Olympics history.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 5