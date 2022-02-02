Olympic Zone: Feb. 11, 2022

Exes on the ice, a "Roque Star", and the best moments are all on WCNC Charlotte!

BEIJING, China — Day 6 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is done, and WCNC Charlotte is bringing you the latest on the action!

From up-close profiles to the stories behind the sports, watch the Olympic Zone at 7:30 p.m. each night to get the latest from the Winter Games!

Here's a look at what's airing tonight:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue: Exes on ice

Over the last 11 years Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have gone from a couple on AND off the ice, to close friends and one of the top ice dancing teams. They say their romantic history gives them a competitive edge.

Meet the "Roque Star" making history on Olympic ice



Abby Roque learned her first power plays on a makeshift rink and now she's making moves as the first Indigenous player on the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey.

Puerto Rican skier William Flaherty: Survivor and Olympian



4 years after his brother, Charles, carried Puerto Rico's flag into the 2018 Winter Olympics, Alpine skier William Flaherty received the same honor. Anne Thompson shares the Flaherty family's tragic and triumphant story.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 6