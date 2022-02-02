Olympic Zone: Feb. 14, 2022

Watch WCNC Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. each night for up-close looks at the Winter Games in Beijing!

BEIJING, China — It's time again for the Olympic Zone on WCNC Charlotte! Each night at 7:30 p.m., we're bringing you the latest close-up looks at life at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with athlete interviews, learning more about the sports being played, and more!

Love is in the Olympic air: Meet the Olympic sweethearts

What's it like competing at the Olympics with your significant other by your side—or, in some cases, competing against you? Meet athletes heating up the snow and ice on Valentine's Day in Beijing.

Aerials skier Ashley Caldwell on pushing her limits

After winning gold in the mixed team aerials event, freestyle skier Ashley Caldwell is looking for individual triumph. In her own words, Caldwell describes how scary her sport can be and why it's about more than medals.

From Stamford to the world: Inside NBC's operations center

It's the ultimate team sport: covering two Olympics within six months of each other, during a pandemic. Jo Ling Kent visits NBC Sports' Connecticut headquarters to see what it takes to bring the Olympics to your home.

Colby Stevenson: How a car crash gave him the focus to win

Colby Stevenson, already an silver medalist in freeski big air at this Olympics, shares how a life-threatening car accident allowed him to adopt a new winning mindset.



Relive the best Olympic moments from this past weekend