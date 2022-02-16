Olympic Zone: Feb. 16, 2022

Catch all the action on WCNC Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET each night!

BEIJING, China — It's another day at the Winter Olympics, and that means another night of the Olympic Zone on WCNC Charlotte!

Each night at 7:30 p.m. ET, we're bringing you up-close looks at the Winter Games in Beijing, from athlete profiles to the rules of each competition, and more!

Check out more below:

Rut's Rules: Alpine skiing's iconic races and hard falls



Rutledge Wood straps into ski boots to a lesson in Alpine skiing from Olympian Erik Schlopy. He learns that the rules are easy, but crashing on "white cement" is very, very hard.

Sharper, stronger, older: U.S. women's hockey team on age

The veterans of the U.S. women's hockey team know from experience what it takes to win Olympic gold. The oldest and wisest players tell Anne Thompson why they think age gives them an edge against their Canadian rivals.

How Asian-American figure skaters inspired a new generation



When Tiffany Chin became the first Asian-American figure skater at the Olympics, she inspired Kristi Yamaguchi, who inspired Nathan Chen. Jo Ling Kent looks at the figure skaters who made representation a reality.

The Jamaican Olympic bobsled team is ready to sleigh

The self-described "hottest thing on ice" tell Sam Brock about their goals for the 2022 Winter Olympics and why they don't mind comparisons to "Cool Runnings."

Speed skater Brittany Bowe on dedication and sacrifice



Brittany Bowe is hoping that third time will be the charm as she competes for her first individual Olympic medal. The speed skater shares how she overcame disappointment and injuries to get to the top level of her sport.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 11



From a snowboarding gold medal for China to a speed skating bronze for the U.S., relive the top moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics on Day 11.