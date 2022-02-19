Olympic Zone: Feb. 19, 2022

Make sure to catch up on all the latest with WCNC Charlotte!

Paris 2024: A moveable feast of sports and culture

Paris is preparing to welcome the world in 2024, when it will hold the next summer Olympics. Sam Brock previews the much-anticipated Games which organizers say will "showcase the best of France."

Norway's secret to Winter Olympics dominance



Norway is at the top of the medal table at the Winter Olympics yet again, and has broken its own record for most golds (15 so far) won at a Winter Olympics. Jo Ling Kent finds out what sets Norwegian athletes apart.

Athletes to watch at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Olympics



In just two weeks, Beijing will welcome more of the world's best athletes for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Olympics. Anne Thompson spotlights three of Team USA's athletes.

Which athletes might be the future of Team USA?



As the sun sets on the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA's future stars are looking towards the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Craig Melvin introduces Sonny Alba, Ben Ritchie, Ilia Malinin and more Olympic hopefuls.

Relive Team USA's golden moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics



From the gold medal victories to the epic comebacks, relive all of the U.S. Olympic team's most thrilling moments from Beijing.

